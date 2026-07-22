Common allergy medicine recalled over life-threatening contamination risk: Here's what happened

United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a voluntary recall for several over-the-counter medications used to treat allergy after it was found that the tablets might have been cross-contaminated with another drug.

The regulatory authority revealed that Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories have recalled the cetirizine hydrochloride tablets after it was discovered that they might have been contaminated with ranitidine, a medication previously known as Zantac.

The issue came to notice when a pharmacy technician saw unusual red dots and decolored cetirizine hydrochloride tablets. Fortunately, no adverse incidents after consumption of the product have been reported so far.

The recall notice explains that some people who are hypertensive to the ingredients in ranitidine, a medication with capabilities to block stomach fluids and is used to treat ulcers and heatburns, can experience serious health risks if they consume the cross-contaminated drug.

The possible side effects of taking the affected product can be life-threatening and they include low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, swelling in the throat and face, itchy skin, hives and even loss of consciousness.

The recall is issued from 100-tablet bottles distributed by Rising Pharma Holding Inc. nationwide. Here are the details:

Product Lot Number Expiration Date Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg, Pack 100's HDPE Container GY825029 10/2028 Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg, Pack 100's HDPE Container GY825030 10/2028 Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg, Pack 100's HDPE Container GY825031 10/2028 Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg, Pack 100's HDPE Container GY825032 10/2028

Consumers are advised to contact Rising Pharma Holdings at 1-844-874-7464 during business hours, or via email at [email protected] or [email protected] to get answers to their questions.