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Eminem's surprise new sing collaboration excites fans

Eminem's surprise new song is expected to be cropping on October 17

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Web Desk
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Published October 03, 2026

Eminems surprise new sing collaboration excites fans
Eminem's surprise new sing collaboration excites fans 

Eminem and Kid Rock are back together on a song—and this time, their political differences are part of the story.

The Michigan natives have reunited for 7 Sins, a track featured on Kid Rock’s upcoming faith-focused album Halfway 2 Jesus

The collaboration initially raised eyebrows when fans spotted Eminem’s name on the track list, but a representative for the rapper confirmed to Complex that, yes, it’s really him.

The song hasn’t been released yet, but Kid Rock has already revealed why he wanted Eminem involved.

“I’m proud of the guests who joined me, especially my old friend Eminem,” he wrote in the album’s foreword. 

“His verse speaks to something we’ve talked about and that really needs to be heard: we differ politically and on other things, but we’ve stayed friends through it all.”

He added, “We hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently.”

That message is particularly notable given their very different political histories. 

Kid Rock has openly supported Donald Trump, while Eminem appeared at a Detroit rally for Kamala Harris in 2024 and encouraged voters to back her.

Still, their friendship has survived the political divide—and this isn’t their first musical reunion. 

Eminem previously appeared on Kid Rock’s 1998 track F*** Off, while Kid Rock made a cameo in Eminem’s Berzerk video in 2013.

Halfway 2 Jesus is expected October 17, with Gary LeVox and Jimmie Allen also appearing on the title track.

Different politics, same Michigan connection? Apparently, these two aren’t letting the ballot box break up the band.

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