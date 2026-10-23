'Nobody Wants This' creator says she 'disagrees' with Adam Brody's politics

Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster disagrees with the show’s lead Adam Brody about Israel and Palestine.

In an upcoming episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Foster acknowledged Brody’s recent statement of support for Palestine but emphasised that her vision of the show as a “love letter to Judaism” still stands.

“You know, it’s complicated,” Foster, 44, said. “I think our work environment, our set is very similar to dinner tables around the world where people are having debate and discussion and disagreeing.”

She added, “While I love Adam, I also disagree with him.”

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Foster, who converted to Judaism before marrying music executive Simon Tikhman, also emphasised the personal significance behind creating the Netflix romantic comedy. The series follows agnostic Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, as she falls for Brody’s unconventional rabbi, Noah.

“I want our Jewish fans to know that I see you and I hear you and I understand how you feel,” Foster explained, describing the show as a “love letter to Judaism.”

Foster’s comments came in response to Brody’s recent interview with GQ, where he said, “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.”

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