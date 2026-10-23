Tom Cruise faces a $150 million blow as ‘Digger’ struggles

Tom Cruise is known for making films that bring millions of people to cinemas.

From Top Gun to Mission: Impossible, the actor spent years building his name as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

However, his latest film, Digger, didn’t receive the response he hoped for and the poor results reportedly left him deeply upset.

According to a source who spoke to heat, Cruise put a lot of effort into the film and truly believed audiences would enjoy it.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise defends 'Digger' after box office flop

But ticket sales fell by 60 percent in its second weekend and the movie is now expected to lose more than $150 million.

In Digger, Cruise plays a rich oil businessman whose actions cause a terrible disaster in Greenland so instead of accepting his mistake, his character tries to convince the world that he can save everyone.

The story, moreover, deals with serious problems, including climate change and the way powerful people try to escape blame.

This is very different from the action films that made Cruise famous. His fans are used to seeing him perform dangerous stunts and take on big missions, so this role may not have been what they expected.

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The reported failure comes after his latest Mission: Impossible film also struggled at the box office. Despite these setbacks, Cruise has more projects ahead, giving him another chance to win audiences over.