F1 chief ignores Max Verstappen’s warning, confirms Qatar, Abu Dhabi races despite Iran War

Formula One will race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi despite Max Verstappen saying drivers should not be sent to the region while a war is taking place nearby.

F1 Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Saturday that the final two races of the season will go ahead as planned, putting an end, at least for now, to questions over whether the championship would return to the Middle East.

“Based on the information we have, everything is confirmed for [us to stay in] Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” Domenicali told French broadcaster Canal+.

The Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for November 29, followed by the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 6.

But Verstappen isn't convinced F1 should be going. The four-time world champion said earlier this week that while he normally enjoys racing in both countries, the situation is different when fighting is taking place nearby.

“When there is a war nearby, and if some of the countries are in conflict with each other, then I think we shouldn’t go,” Verstappen told ViaPlay.

He went a step further, saying contractual obligations should not decide whether a race takes place under such circumstances. “But it’s not up to me,” he added.

F1 has already been forced to make major changes to this year's calendar because of the US-led war with Iran. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was scrapped, while the Bahrain race was relocated to Malaysia's Sepang circuit.

At one stage, moving the Abu Dhabi finale to Imola in Italy was also discussed. Domenicali, however, said F1's current information supports going ahead with the remaining races and that teams and drivers are being kept informed about the situation. There is also plenty riding on the Abu Dhabi finale.

According to Domenicali, 99% of tickets for the race have already been sold.