Germany warns it could be pulled into war with Russia: What is Moscow’s ‘Shadow War’?

Germany has warned that its confrontation with Russia is entering a more dangerous phase, with the country's intelligence chief saying Berlin could eventually find itself drawn into a violent conflict.

But Germany is not warning that a full-scale Russian invasion is imminent.

Instead, Martin Jaeger, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence agency BND, says another kind of confrontation is already taking place that involves drones, cyberattacks, sabotage and other operations falling somewhere between peace and conventional war.

He calls it Russia's “shadow war.”

“The confrontation we are facing with Russia has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension,” Jaeger told lawmakers in Berlin on Monday.

Germany has accused Moscow of carrying out increasingly aggressive operations against European countries and Russia has denied these claims.

German authorities have blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport in August. The incident involved an explosives-laden drone and has become one of the clearest examples cited by officials when describing the threat.

For Jaeger, such incidents raise an uncomfortable question: at what point does an act of sabotage become an act of war?

That is what makes a “shadow war” different from a conventional military confrontation.

There may be no Russian troops crossing Germany's border and no formal declaration of war. Instead, authorities are worried about attacks on infrastructure, cyber operations, espionage, drones and attempts to disrupt or intimidate European governments.

Jaeger said the threat of attacks against targets inside Germany remains “real and imminent.”

He also believes Moscow is watching how Berlin responds. “Russia is putting us to the test,” he said, arguing that hesitation could encourage further pressure.

There is an important limit to Germany's warning.

The BND does not currently see evidence that Russia is preparing an imminent large-scale attack on NATO territory.

Jaeger did, however, raise the possibility of lower-level military activity, particularly around the Baltic states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected suggestions that Moscow intends to attack NATO countries.

“We have no intention of attacking anyone,” Putin said last week, while adding that Russia would respond if it came under attack.