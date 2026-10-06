Dr Hannah Terry found dead at home, murder probe launched

A U.K. physician and mother of three was found dead at her residence when reportedly holding a slumber party for kids and police launched a murder probe.

Authorities suspect Dr. Hannah Terry (also known as Hannah Cain) as the female victim of this homicide. She resided in Fern Hill, Dersingham, Norfolk.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. local time, Sunday morning, the East of England Ambulance Service contacted police about a reported deceased individual located at the aforementioned address; subsequently, a female in her 40s was declared deceased.

A male in his 40s was detained on suspicion of murder. Authorities plan to interrogate the suspect further. Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the deceased female however have confirmed that Dr. Terry was hosting the slumber party for her children’s friends.

The children were removed from the premises once authorities responded. As part of their ongoing investigation detectives were given permission to extend their interrogation period with the male under arrest.

The police cordon remains around the house so investigators can continue to gather evidence regarding the events which led up to the doctor's death.

Dr. Terry practiced medicine at Grimston Medical Center and upon her passing, the center temporarily suspended patient care citing "very difficult circumstances affecting our staff."

Since then flowers have appeared at the medical center honoring the general physician. Prior to joining Grimston Medical Center, she worked at Heacham Group Practice for nearly 9 years until she left in 2025.

According to Heacham Group Practice at that time Terry left to pursue her desire to spend more quality time with her young family. In addition to being a respected physician within her community neighbors describe Dr. Terry as a very likable mother whose untimely death has shocked the relatively peaceful neighborhood.

The proximity of the house to King Charles' Sandringham Estate (approximately one mile from the estate) has drawn public interest.

Authorities have released no information regarding Dr. Terry’s cause of death or if they will be charging anyone.