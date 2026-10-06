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Alcaraz retains Japan Open title with straight-sets win over Lehecka

The Japan Open win brings a third title to the Spaniard this year and his first since winning in Doha in February

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Published October 06, 2026

Alcaraz retains Japan Open title with straight-sets win over Lehecka
Alcaraz retains Japan Open title with straight-sets win over Lehecka

Carlos Alcaraz has retained the Japan Open title after defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The third-ranked Spaniard handed a defeat to Czechia's Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (4), 6-4 to claim the Japan Open title for a second time.

The Spaniard made a comeback after a right wrist injury he suffered in late August and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals, where he lost to Ben Shelton in a match that wrapped at 3:33 a.m.

“It’s been a while and obviously it’s extra special,” said the Japan Open winner in a postmatch interview.

Alcaraz reflected on being out of the French Open and Wimbledon, saying, “A lot of negative thoughts come to your mind. If you’re going to come back healthy, if you’re going to come back the same as I was before. If I will be able to get the ball normal without pain at all.”

“But I try to put those thoughts away all the time. My team and I knew that if I come back, I’m going to be healthy 100%. If I feel something, it’s not going to be anything at all. So I have to go full to every shot, every ball… it worked out.”

It was Alcaraz’s third title of the year and first since winning in Doha, Qatar, in February.

Early in the year, he won his seventh Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

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