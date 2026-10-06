Measles outbreak New York: Here’s how to stay safe

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially declared a state disaster emergency over a worsening measles outbreak.

This marks the first such declaration in the U.S. since cases began surging in 2025.

108 cases have been reported statewide this year, including 92 since July 15 in under-immunized rural communities across 18 counties.

The emergency order expands who can administer vaccines, adding paramedics, advanced EMS workers, midwives, and pharmacists to the network of vaccine providers. Pharmacists may now vaccinate children as young as two, and all MMR vaccinations must be reported to state registries within 72 hours.

How to stay safe

The best way is to get two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, which is 97% effective against measles. One dose is about 93% effective. Check that you and your children are up to date on routine immunizations.

If travelling internationally, get vaccinated at least two weeks before departure. Infants aged 6-11 months may need an early single dose.

Avoid exposure

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can linger in a room for up to two hours.

Stay away from sick people and wash your hands more often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If exposed or sick

Call your doctor before arriving if you develop symptoms like high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a blotchy rash.

This lets staff isolate you and protect others. Wear an N95 or KN95 mask if you must seek care, and isolate at home until a provider clears you, typically at least four days after the rash appears.

The emergency runs through November 4.