Orange Plague explained: Why golden naked Trump statue is installed inside EU Parliament

A striking golden statue of a naked Donald Trump, named “Orange Plague,” has been installed inside the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France, sparking widespread attention globally.

The 8-foot sculpture, created by Danish artists Jens Galschiot, depicts the U.S. President covered in 23-karat gold leaf, holding a golf club and scales of justice while perched on the shoulders of a much smaller, straining man.

It is also labelled “The King of Justice.”

On the base, a satirical pledge is inscribed: “I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.”

The artist described the statue as a “satirical outcry” against Trump’s climate and foreign policies, stating the president “represents one of the greatest threats to the rule-based world order, democratic values, and our common effort to solve the climate crisis.”

The artwork was sponsored by Danish MEP Per Clausen of the left-wing Red-Green Alliance, who said: “If someone is so thick-skinned that they can’t tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage.”

The “Orange Plague” will remain on display until Thursday. Visitors are being offered over 1,000 3D-printed miniature replicas as protest tokens, with free files available online. The statue will also appear at the COP31 UN Climate Conference in Turkey next month.