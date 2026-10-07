Xbox denies Grand Theft Auto VI cloud deal, says no PC streaming at launch

Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball has denied reports that suggested Xbox has secured cloud streaming rights for the game of the decade: Grand Theft Auto VI at launch.

Earlier, The Verge reported that Xbox has landed the exclusive rights of GTA VI via cloud streaming when it releases on November 19, 2026.

Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball issued the clarification on his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating that GTA 6 will not be streaming to PC when it releases via the cloud.

“While the excitement for GTA VI and Xbox is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting,” Ball states.

“We are looking forward to launching GTA VI on Xbox November 19, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC,” he clarified.

For context, Xbox’s cloud streaming service is available across devices, including PCs, smart TVs and mobile devices.

The development came a month after Microsoft announced some key changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

From November, the same month when GTA VI rolls out, Microsoft is restricting streaming hours to just 15 hours for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, 10 hours for Premium subscribers, and just five hours for Game Pass Essential.

Even if the deal materialises with Grand Theft Auto VI release on November 19, it remains unclear how long it would last.

That said, if that takes shape, it would simply mean that PC players could get the chance to play GTA 6 on their device through cloud streaming.