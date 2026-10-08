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Nancy Guthrie case update: former FBI agent says she received 4 ransom notes

'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared on February 1 at her Tucson home in Arizona

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Published October 08, 2026

Nancy Guthrie case update: former FBI agent says she received 4 ransom notes
Nancy Guthrie case update: former FBI agent says she received 4 ransom notes

A former FBI agent has revealed that she received four ransom emails in the Nancy Guthrie case two months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, who also contributes for NewsNation, said she was sent the notes in April, which she reported to the FBI.

Coffindaffer believes the notes were sent by the people seeking to take advantage of those investigating the case.

Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared on February 1 at her $1 million Tucson home, Arizona.

In an interview with the outlet, Coffindaffer said she came to know about the similar notes sent to Guthrie’s neighbour, Lauren Serpa, which led her to speak out so the sender might not try to scam others.

Serpa shared the note on her Facebook, which contained a nearly identical image to the one in Coffindaffer’s note.

“That’s the reason I wanted to come forward because I was concerned that now other people might be contacted and might fall for the ploy,” Coffindaffer said.

The former FBI agent also pointed out that the people behind the notes are part of an organised group, noting that the notes were sent to her personal email address and included personal details about her that aren't publicly available.

The notes asked for money in bitcoin and featured an image that appeared to be of Guthrie.

However, the bitcoin address on the notes didn’t match the one mentioned on the notes, and investigators believe it may have been from the actual abductors of Nancy Guthrie.

Nearly 8 months after Guthrie’s abduction, authorities are still scrambling to find out who kidnapped her and whether she’s still alive.

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