Manchester Airport flight cancellation and delays today: Full list of affected services

Passengers travelling through Manchester Airport faced major disruption on Thursday, October 8, 2026, as two Ryanair flights were cancelled and several other services were delayed.

According to the flight-tracking website Avionio, Ryanair flight FR4927 to Paphos, Cyprus, scheduled to depart at 5:50 a.m., and flight FR6983 to Genova, Italy, due to leave at 6:10 a.m., were both listed as cancelled.

Affected airlines include:

Ryanair

TUI

Jet2

Brussels Airlines

But on another tracking website, Avionio, Ryanair flight FR4927 to Paphos, Cyprus, scheduled to depart at 5:50 a.m., and flight FR6983 to Genoa, Italy, due to leave at 6:10 a.m., were both listed as cancelled with different cancellation figures, leaving some uncertainty about the full scale of the disruption.

There were also other flights that had their departure times revised in the early hours. For example, the TUI flight to Malaga, whose initial departure time was 6 am, was now revised to 6:25 am, and the airline’s Dubrovnik flight, scheduled to depart at 6:05 am, did so at about 6:44 am.

Moreover, Jet2’s 6:05 am flight to Ibiza was now departing at 6:30 am, and Brussels Airlines’ flight to Brussels has been delayed by about 25 minutes.

Some other services that have been affected are those of Ryanair flying to Dublin and Pisa and KLM’s flight to Amsterdam. Some flights eventually took off earlier than the new departure times; hence the delay was different depending on the passengers. The cause of the cancellations and delays has not been established.

This comes after the earlier reports on Monday, October 5, reported delays of up to an hour for Manchester Airport departures. It is unclear if there is any connection between the two days' events.

For travellers who are departing from Manchester Airport, it is advisable to confirm with the airlines concerning the flight status before departing because the schedules are subject to change.