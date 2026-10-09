I-90 winter weather advisory: Montana route to hit with up to 3 inches of snow and 35 MPH gusts

An intense winter storm will hit the Northern Rockies over the coming days, delivering the first significant snowfall of the winter to portions of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. Meteorologists are predicting that the system may produce a foot of snow in the mountainous areas, with 6 to 12 inches expected as low as 4,000 feet through Saturday into Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains and valleys of central and southern Montana, along with a Winter Weather Advisory in the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains and Seeley Lake areas. For western Montana, the advisory highlights specific roadways that are at risk of dangerous winter travel, including Lolo Pass, U.S. 83 from Seeley Lake to Condon, Interstate 90 from East Missoula to Bearmouth, U.S. 93 from Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and U.S. 200 from Bonner to Greenough. Three inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph are anticipated, resulting in slick roads.

What makes the storm unique is the origin of its moisture supply – from the leftovers of Hurricane Rachel, which is a Pacific storm. According to the Weather Prediction Center, the convergence was “an extremely rare phenomenon,” with tropical moisture moving towards Yellowstone northeast from California and Nevada.

Prior to the arrival of the snow, a Red Flag Warning will be active in central and southern Montana on Friday because of the fire weather due to gusts that will reach up to 40 mph combined with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. As a result of a powerful cold front, there will be a dramatic drop in temperature.

Weather forecasters claim that it will be wet and heavy snow, which might break tree branches and power lines. Travelers who plan to visit Glacier or Yellowstone National Park should expect a lot of snowfall.