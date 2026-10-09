Mike Dikta cause of death: Here’s everything to know

Mike Ditka, the fiery Hall of Fame tight end who became one of the NFL’s most iconic coaches, has died at the age of 86, his family announced Friday, October 9.

His family’s official statement stated: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka. While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship, we knew him as the heart of our family.”

No cause of death has been confirmed by the family.

In 1985, Ditka became nationally known while coaching the Bears to the franchise's only Super Bowl title as the Bears were led by a defence with possibly the best record in NFL history. The Bears finished the season at 15-1, defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX with an impressive score of 46-10. Despite his volatile nature, Ditka did not hesitate to fight with his players, including quarterback Jim McMahon and defensive coach Buddy Ryan.

Ditka was drafted as the fifth pick by the Bears in 1961 and named Rookie of the Year that year. Ditka became the first ever tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. During his career, Ditka played six seasons with the Chicago Bears, two with the Philadelphia Eagles and four with the Dallas Cowboys. With the Chicago Bears, Ditka won his championship in 1963, and then he continued his streak with the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI.

After retiring from coaching, Ditka served as an analyst with NBC, CBS and ESPN. Ditka also opened several restaurants and made appearances in television commercials and movies.