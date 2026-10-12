Who’s VIP millions scratch-off winner? Everything to know about Olmsted township man

An Olmsted Township man has claimed a $1 million top prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $50 VIP millions scratch-off game, lottery officials announced Monday, October 12.

The winner is identified as Justin Apathy, who purchased the winning ticket at Shaker’s Market Place, located at 27091 Bagley Road in Olmsted Township.

The game’s $1 million jackpot pays $40,000 a year for 25 years, but Apathy chose the on-time lump sum cash option of $500,000. After mandatory tax withholdings of 26.75%, he got $355,250.

Apathy said he checked the Ohio Lottery website and noticed five top prizes remained in the game. Hoping to win big, he bought four tickets one day. The first three lost, but the fourth won.

Initially, he thought he won $4,000. After checking the ticket again, he realized he had won the top prize of $40,000 per year for 25 years. He said he was breathing hard and kept telling himself, “Don’t pass out!”

Apathy plans to invest the money.

VIP Millions is a $50 scratch-off ticket with overall odds of winning any prize at 1 in 4.02. As of October 12, 2026, four top prizes remain in the game.