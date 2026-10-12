Former MLB player's Phoenix storage unit targeted in $93,000 burglary; two arrested

Phoenix police have caught two men involved in the alleged burglary of a former MLB player’s Phoenix storage unit and attempting to sell stolen shoes.

The arrest comes a day after the Phoenix police shared the suspect's images on social media.

According to the Phoenix police, the reported burglary took place on the afternoon of September 27 at a storage facility near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.

Danial Jacob Thompson, 48, and Michael Charles Hummel, 30, were caught on Friday, October 9, 2026.

What led to the arrest was when the suspects tried to sell a pair of the stolen shoes in the market, the investigators identified and apprehended them.

After conducting search warrants, the investigators recovered the stolen items, including footwear, merchandise clothing and electronics.

“These arrests underscore the importance of our ongoing partnerships with the community and local businesses,” said Phoenix Police.

“The willingness to share information played a key role in helping detectives bring this case to a swift resolution,” it added.

Multiple media reports suggest the unit belonged to former MLB player Daniel Johnson and his fiancée, Alison Wysong.

The suspects reportedly stole items valued at about $93,000, which include high-end purses, MLB player-issued gear, collector’s shoes and laptops.