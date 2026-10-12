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Georgia holds No. 1 spot as Texas falls to No. 7 after Oklahoma loss in AP Top 25 poll

The Bulldogs clinched the No. 2 ranking for five consecutive polls after a five game winning streak

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Published October 12, 2026

Georgia holds No. 1 spot as Texas falls to No. 7 after Oklahoma loss in AP Top 25 poll
Georgia holds No. 1 spot as Texas falls to No. 7 after Oklahoma loss in AP Top 25 poll

Georgia has clinched the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 college football polls after beating Alabama, while Texas tumbled to No. 7 after a rivalry defeat to Oklahoma.

Texas could have dropped further, but a win against Ohio State done the damage control.

The latest rankings were released by The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The outlet weekly issues the Top 25 teams involved in the NCAA Division I FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision).

The Bulldogs clinched the No. 2 ranking for five consecutive polls after a five game winning streak, and then they played an away game and won against Alabama 20-17.

The top 5 teams as announced by the AP Top 25 are as follows.

Georgia bagged 66 first place votes from the panel of 70 media members after its first victory in Tuscaloosa since 2014.

It also marks for the first time since September 2024 that Georgia has moved up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 2 after crushing Standford 58-7, setting up this week’s clash at BYU.

The Fighting Irish received one first-place vote and have their highest ranking since they were No. 2 in the final poll of the 2024 season.

No. 3 Miami, which received the first two place votes, followed by Ohio State and Indiana.

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