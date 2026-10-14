Rams drop Harrison Mevis after 2 misses in OT loss to Bills, add Blake Grupe

The Los Angeles Rams have dropped kicker Harrison Mevis a day after he missed two field-goal attempts in a 37-374 overtime defeat to the Bills.

The Rams are also adding former New Orleans kicker Blake Grupe off the New York Jets’ backup roster.

Mevis missed an early 50-yard field-goal-attempt in a Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, and his 48-yard attempt in overtime was blocked by Greg Rousseau.

In total, his four missed field-goal attempts through five games are the most in the NFL this season.

Head coach Sean McVay after the announcement, said that the Rams’ placekicking unit “cost us the game tonight.”

The Rams, who have won 2 games and three losses, have struggled with bad special teams since the start of last season.

The Rams struck a deal with Mevis midway through last season to replace Joshua Karty, and the bulky newcomer nicknamed ‘The Thiccer Kicker’ made 12 of his 13 field-goal attempts in his first NFL season before going 6 for 6 in the playoffs.

He missed only one kick, but that one miss cost the team badly, which led to serious outcomes in a one-point OT loss to Seattle that later went on to win the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Grupe, who is a four-year NFL veteran, spent the first 21/2 seasons with the New Orleans Saints before he was released last November.

He then signed with the Indianapolis Colts and showed promising results, making all 11 of his field goal attempts.