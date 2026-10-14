Amazon Acetaminophen recall: Aurobindo pharma pulls 112,000+ bottles over discoloured tablets

There is a voluntary recall of over 112,000 bottles of Amazon Private Label Extra Strength Acetaminophen following reports of discoloured tablets.

Initiated on September 18 by Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., the recall includes 112,932 bottles of 500 milligram caplets. The FDA has not classified the health hazard of this product recall at the time of writing.

The recalled medications consist of 14,640 200-count bottles (lot ACD125040A, expiring 09/30/2027), 90,456 500-count bottles of various lots (ACD124036A and ACD124030A, expiring 09/30/2027; ACD124042A, expiring 10/31/2027; ACD124048B, expiring 11/30/2027; and ACD125010A, expiring 02/29/2028), and 7,836 1,000-count bottles (lot ACD124048A, expiring 11/30/2027).

"Amazon is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Amazon Basic Care Extra Strength Pain Relief acetaminophen 500mg caplets due to reports of tablet discolouration in the affected lots," an Amazon spokesperson said. "This is a voluntary recall initiated in coordination with the manufacturer, Aurohealth, and the FDA."

There are no reports of adverse effects from this medication. Those customers with the affected bottles have most likely been notified.

Acetaminophen is a popular over-the-counter medication for treating pain and reducing fever. Also known as Tylenol in the United States, acetaminophen goes by paracetamol elsewhere.