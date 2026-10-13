 
Geo News

Hassan Jihad Ibn kariem: Atlanta educator dies after being ejected fro Goliath coaster

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, killed in fatal Six Flags over Georgia roller coaster incident

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 13, 2026

Hassan Jihad Ibn kariem: Atlanta educator dies after being ejected fro Goliath coaster
Hassan Jihad Ibn kariem: Atlanta educator dies after being ejected fro Goliath coaster

A wave of criticism followed Six Flags after the death of a rider on the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday, when the amusement park decided to stop operations of nine rides like it.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, from Atlanta, was identified as the victim who was thrown out of the coaster at around 4 p.m. from the park located in Austell, which is about 10 miles west of Atlanta. According to preliminary information provided by Cobb County Police, Kariem was “ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction.” The police found him unconscious and without a pulse.

Kariem was an enthusiastic educator at Wesley International Academy, a public charter school in the Atlanta Public Schools district. The district said in a statement: “He was a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and APS families whose presence and impact will be deeply missed.”

An awful sight greeted witnesses who saw what happened. An eyewitness told 11Alive, "He fell and hit the car three different times." Kariem can be seen in their souvenir photograph. He hit some of the other passengers before falling on top of a haunted house ride that was beneath him.

Six Flags expressed its profound sadness and is cooperating with the investigations. In addition, as an "abundance of caution," it has shut down nine more coasters, including the Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America, Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure, and the Fury 325 at Carowinds. The Goliath coaster at Montreal's La Ronde is also temporarily shut down.

This happens two weeks after Six Flags Magic Mountain took the X2 coaster out of service due to brain injury lawsuits from its passengers. The reason for Monday's accident is still under investigation by the Cobb County Major Crimes Unit and Georgia's amusement park safety agency.

A vigil for Kariem will be held soon.

Make us preferred on Google
Social Security announces 2027 COLA Wednesday: Here's how much more you'll get
Social Security announces 2027 COLA Wednesday: Here's how much more you'll get
DOGE fight to block CREW from accessing records heads to Supreme Court: Everything we know
DOGE fight to block CREW from accessing records heads to Supreme Court: Everything we know
Gianni Infantino received $1.7m ‘second salary' from World Cup company: Is he in trouble?
Gianni Infantino received $1.7m ‘second salary' from World Cup company: Is he in trouble?
What is Retratrutide? New drug helps diabetes patients lose nearly 19% of body weight
What is Retratrutide? New drug helps diabetes patients lose nearly 19% of body weight
William Chapman filmed himself approaching tiger moments before fatal attack
William Chapman filmed himself approaching tiger moments before fatal attack
Apple welcome home event: List of everything apple just launched
Apple welcome home event: List of everything apple just launched
French troops storm Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' tanker in dramatic helicopter operation
French troops storm Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' tanker in dramatic helicopter operation
New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia drops Kimberly Guilfoyle bombshell in debut briefing
New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia drops Kimberly Guilfoyle bombshell in debut briefing