Kimberly Guilfoyle quits ambassador post after White House pressure, denies allegations

Kimberly Guilfoyle has resigned as US ambassador to Greece after the White House asked her to step down, but she used her departure to strongly reject the allegations against her.

The former Fox News host announced her resignation Tuesday, shortly after White House press secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed that President Donald Trump had asked her to leave the post.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia told reporters during her first White House briefing. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

Guilfoyle’s exit comes after reports alleged that she asked Republican donor Eric Deters for $100,000 to cover a personal American Express bill while awaiting Senate confirmation.

Deters has said the request came as he was seeking help gaining access to senior Trump administration officials. Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing, while the State Department inspector general has opened an investigation into her conduct.

Trump had already signalled Monday that her position was under threat. “We’re not happy,” he told reporters when asked whether he was considering firing her.

Despite leaving the job, Guilfoyle struck a defiant tone in her resignation statement.

She called the allegations against her false and said she would defend her name, reputation and integrity.

Guilfoyle also made clear that the controversy had not changed her political loyalties, saying her respect for Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio remained “unwavering.”