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Hazardous chemical leak triggers evacuation near Ohio-Michigan border: what we know

A hazardous chemical leak incident took place around 9:30 p.m. at MC Tank Terminal, 1266 Progress Ave., located in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 20

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Published October 21, 2026

Hazardous chemical leak triggers evacuation near Ohio-Michigan border: what we know
Hazardous chemical leak triggers evacuation near Ohio-Michigan border: what we know

A hazardous materials incident in Toledo has triggered evacuation orders near the Ohio-Michigan border early Wednesday.

Ohio officials have issued evacuation orders for residents within a one mile of 1266 Progress Avenue in north Toledo due to a hazardous materials leak incident that took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20.

While those living outside the evacuation zone but within 3 miles of the radius are under a shelter-in-place order, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue spokesperson Sheldon Collins.

So far the cause of the incident is unknown, but officials have called it a chemical “irritant” with potential to cause “burning of the eyes, nose, mouth and skin".

According to the local media reports, the city of Toledo reported the spill was ongoing as of 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and the crews were continuing to watch the situation.

While at 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, Toledo Fire & Rescue order evacuations for all residents with a one-miles radius of 1050 Progress Avenue, which reportedly appears to be the location of Sterling Pipe & Tube, a steel tube manufacturer.

But at this point it is unclear whether the facility is directly involved.

The city officials have set up a temporary shelter in the area at Shoreland Elementary School, 5650 Suder Avenue, Toledo and in the parking lot of the Meiier at 1500 E. Alexis Road, where Red Cross and TARTA buses are parked to offer shelter for those in need.

Fog in the affected area has made it hard for fire officials to gauge how far the exposure risk extends, which helped prompt the shelter-in-place order.

Officials have warned that overexposure can cause headache, dizziness, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, but so far no injuries have been reported.

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