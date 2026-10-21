Why are French protesters chanting ‘Bismillah, c'est les tenebres’ during nationwide demonstrations?

Thousands of protesters in France have been chanting an unusual slogan combining Arabic and French, apparently mocking police officers accused of trying to infiltrate student groups on social media.

The phrase, "Bismillah, c'est les ténèbres", has appeared on placards, in viral videos and at demonstrations across the country, where students are protesting poor educational facilities and rising living costs.

What does the slogan actually mean?

"Bismillah" is an Arabic expression meaning "in the name of God", commonly used by Muslims before beginning an activity.

The French phrase "c'est les ténèbres" translates roughly as "it's the darkness", referring to a hopeless or disastrous situation.

Together, the words make little sense, which is precisely why protesters have embraced them.

According to Al Jazeera, the phrase originated from a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation circulating earlier this month.

An account named Mamadou reportedly attempted to join a student protest group using an awkward mixture of Arabic expressions, French slang and Algerian flag emojis.

Students suspected the message had been written by an undercover police officer trying to obtain information about planned demonstrations.

However, there is no independent confirmation that the account belonged to the police.

The phrase subsequently became an internet joke before spreading to demonstrations in France, Belgium and Italy.

Interestingly, the slogan has also drawn attention to racial stereotypes associated with young people of Arab and African descent.

Youssef El Chazli, a sociology professor at Paris 8 University, said the expression reflected how protesters viewed authorities as disconnected from younger generations.

The demonstrations began last month over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and unequal educational opportunities.

They have since expanded into wider protests against living costs and police conduct.