What chemical exploded in Ohio? Nearly 1,000 evacuated as second blast feared

Around 1,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in Ohio after a chemical storage tank exploded, releasing a hazardous substance into the air. Authorities fear that another explosion might occur.

The incident occurred at the MC Tank Transport facility in Toledo, at around 9:30pm Tuesday, where a tank containing glycidyl methacrylate began releasing chemicals.

City officials say 983 people in a one-mile radius of the facility were evacuated and people in a three-mile radius were asked to stay inside.

But why are emergency crews keeping their distance from the damaged tank?

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz warned Wednesday that the chemical could remain explosive for up to 12 hours after the incident, preventing hazardous materials teams from approaching it immediately.

The tank has a capacity of 5,500 gallons.

The chemical, commonly used in manufacturing plastics, paints and industrial coatings, can irritate the eyes, skin and respiratory system.

Exposure may also cause headaches, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

A sheriff's deputy was injured while responding to the incident and taken to hospital, although details about his condition were not immediately available.

Interestingly, thick fog covering Toledo also created confusion among residents, some of whom mistook the weather conditions for a spreading chemical cloud.

Officials cautioned that the look of the air could not be used to determine safely whether an area was safe.

Emergency shelters were set up for displaced residents and some local school districts canceled classes on Wednesday.

Authorities were monitoring air quality and using drones to evaluate the affected area.

The cause of the initial explosion remains under investigation.