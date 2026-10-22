Two teenage girls arrested in alleged Southern California school shooting plot

Two 15-year-old girls were arrested in an alleged mass shooting plot targeting Corona High School in Riverside County, police officials confirmed on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Officials said the teens arrested in connection with the mass shooting plot may have sought revenge.

The FBI warned the Corona Police Department on October 6 about online social media conversations about a threat to Corona High School that led to the arrest of a 15-year-old teen, according to the statement released by the department on Wednesday, October 21.

The teenagers allegedly spent months researching previous school shootings, investigating how to obtain firearms and discussing how they would enter the campus to carry out the mass shooting.

“They were trying to make specific plans as to how they were going to carry out this revenge-based attack,” revealed Corona Police Department Lt. Robert Montanez to a LA-based TV station, KTLA 5 News.

Both teens are held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, as the Riverside County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

The FBI, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, and the Corona-Norco Unified School District are coordinating the ongoing investigation.