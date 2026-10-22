 
Geo News

Two teenage girls arrested in alleged Southern California school shooting plot

Both teens are held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, as the Riverside County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 22, 2026

Two teenage girls arrested in alleged Southern California school shooting plot
Two teenage girls arrested in alleged Southern California school shooting plot

Two 15-year-old girls were arrested in an alleged mass shooting plot targeting Corona High School in Riverside County, police officials confirmed on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Officials said the teens arrested in connection with the mass shooting plot may have sought revenge.

The FBI warned the Corona Police Department on October 6 about online social media conversations about a threat to Corona High School that led to the arrest of a 15-year-old teen, according to the statement released by the department on Wednesday, October 21.

The teenagers allegedly spent months researching previous school shootings, investigating how to obtain firearms and discussing how they would enter the campus to carry out the mass shooting.

“They were trying to make specific plans as to how they were going to carry out this revenge-based attack,” revealed Corona Police Department Lt. Robert Montanez to a LA-based TV station, KTLA 5 News.

Both teens are held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, as the Riverside County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

The FBI, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, and the Corona-Norco Unified School District are coordinating the ongoing investigation.

Make us preferred on Google
Anthropic unveils Claude Duet to take on OpenAI's Dots, Meta's Muse
Anthropic unveils Claude Duet to take on OpenAI's Dots, Meta's Muse
Jake LaRavia injury: Lakers' head coach JJ Redick shares positive update after win
Jake LaRavia injury: Lakers' head coach JJ Redick shares positive update after win
Luka Doncic speaks out after heated trash-talk with Warriors rookie: 'He was talking crazy' video
Luka Doncic speaks out after heated trash-talk with Warriors rookie: 'He was talking crazy'
Former NFL star Allen Bailey dies at 37 as family cites natural causes
Former NFL star Allen Bailey dies at 37 as family cites natural causes
Angel Reese leads Dream to Game 3 win over Valkyries in WNBA Finals
Angel Reese leads Dream to Game 3 win over Valkyries in WNBA Finals
1,000-year-old skeleton found inside Roman coffin at Westminster Abbey finally identified
1,000-year-old skeleton found inside Roman coffin at Westminster Abbey finally identified
Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: Best viewing times and tips
Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: Best viewing times and tips
Meta fined $25 billion over privacy scandal: Who is getting money?
Meta fined $25 billion over privacy scandal: Who is getting money?