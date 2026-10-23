Pope Leo XIV cancels Italy trip after lung cancer surgery as doctors issue travel warning

Pope Leo XIV cancels trip after lung cancer surgery as doctors issue travel warning

Pope Leo XIV has cancelled a planned visit to the Italian town of Assisi after doctors advised him against travelling by helicopter while recovering from lung cancer surgery.

The Vatican announced Friday that the 71-year-old pontiff would miss the October 27 interfaith peace gathering, marking another change to his schedule following an operation earlier this month.

According to the Vatican, doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung on October 13 after discovering a cancerous nodule.

Subsequent tests confirmed that the cancer, identified as pulmonary adenocarcinoma, was localised and had been completely removed.

Doctors said no further cancer treatment was necessary.

Interestingly, a follow-up chest X-ray showed that the pope was recovering well, but his medical team advised against flying so soon after the operation.

The cancelled visit was intended to commemorate the 40th anniversary of a historic interfaith peace gathering organised by Pope John Paul II in 1986.

Instead, Leo will send a message to religious leaders and participants attending the event.

The pope was discharged from hospital last Saturday and has gradually resumed his public duties, including his weekly audience at St Peter's Square on Wednesday.

However, questions remain about his upcoming international travel plans.

Leo is scheduled to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17, a journey involving multiple flights and helicopter transfers.

Although his surgeon has indicated there are no clinical reasons preventing the trip, the Vatican has not confirmed whether it will proceed.

The pope's activities will remain subject to medical advice as he continues recovering from surgery.