Charlie Kirk murder suspect wants trial delayed until 2029: Will Erika Kirk accept?

The alleged killer of American conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk has asked court to postpone his murder trial until 2029. This will leave the case unresolved for nearly four years after Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The defense attorneys representing Tyler Robinson have requested the court to begin the trial in their quarter of 2029. They argued that more time was needed to examine evidence and prepare for a possible death penalty case.

However, prosecutors want proceedings to begin on January 31, 2028, while Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, is seeking an earlier trial in October 2027.

The competing proposals emerged ahead of a court hearing scheduled for Friday, October 23, when Utah District Judge Tony Graf is expected to address the trial timetable.

According to court filings, Robinson's lawyers must review tens of thousands of files, investigate potential mitigating evidence and prepare for complicated jury selection.

They estimate the trial itself could last six to seven months.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, expect proceedings to take approximately 17 weeks.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot while addressing thousands of people at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Robinson, now 23, subsequently surrendered to authorities and faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder.

He pleaded not guilty after a judge ruled in September that sufficient evidence existed for the case to proceed to trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.

Erika Kirk's lawyer has criticised the proposed delay, arguing that the couple's two young children would face years of uncertainty.

For now, no final trial date has been established.