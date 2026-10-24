Utah Jazz edge New Orleans Pelicans 120-119 to claim season first win

The Utah Jazz entered Friday night's game in search of a comeback performance following their defeat in the season opener, and they delivered one.

Utah clinched their first win of the season in a thrilling game against the New Orleans Pelicans 120-119 at Delta Centre in front of a buzzing home crowd.

The Jazz were crushed by the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener on Wednesday, October 21.

The Jazz made a stunning come back with a bang, credit to their offensive end.

Utah scored 31 points in each of the first two quarters, taking a 62-52 lead into halftime.

The Jazz went on to build on the lead, with 15 points in the third quarter.

At a time when it appeared the Jazz were heading to a double-digit triumph, the Pelicans launched a surprise attack that made it a close game down to the wire.

New Orleans recorded 38 points in the third quarter and took the lead in the second half as well.

Although Utah mounted a key 15-3 scoring run in the final period to regain control, even then, the game came down to the final possession.

Jaren Jackson Jr turned out to be Utah’s leading scorer with 24 points and 10 rebounds, putting a strong show on both ends of the floor.

At 1-1, the Jazz will play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, October 25, 2026.