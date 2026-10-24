China unveils 'kung fu' robot bodyguard that can fight attackers, lift cars

A Chinese technology company has unveiled a humanoid robot capable of performing martial arts moves, disarming knife-wielding attackers and lifting cars, offering a glimpse into the future of robotic bodyguards.

Developed by Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, the H2-X robot, dubbed Kung Fu Legend: Guardian, was introduced in a promotional video released on Wednesday.

The footage shows the robot confronting an armed intruder, lifting a vehicle to rescue someone trapped underneath and pulling a pedestrian away from an approaching car.

In another demonstration, the humanoid smashes a car door and performs acrobatic movements, showcasing its strength and agility.

According to the South China Morning Post, the H2-X builds on Unitree's earlier H2 model, which stands 1.8 metres tall and weighs approximately 70 kilogrammes.

The company claims the new robot can remain standing for around eight hours, although it has not disclosed detailed technical specifications.

Unitree also did not clarify whether the actions shown in the video were performed autonomously or choreographed.

The company has yet to announce the robot's price or release date.

The unveiling comes as Chinese robotics companies face growing pressure to demonstrate practical applications for their technology.

Unitree previously attracted global attention with robots performing dances, somersaults and martial arts routines.

Last month, the company announced an artificial intelligence system that enables humanoid robots to spar autonomously by punching, blocking and dodging attacks.

However, questions remain over whether the H2-X could safely identify and respond to threats in real-world situations.

Unitree has warned users against dangerous modifications and advised maintaining a distance of at least two to three metres from the robot.