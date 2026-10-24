When will Apple restock iPhone Duo again? Here’s everything to know

Apple temporarily made reservations to pick up the iPhone Duo from its retail stores in the US and Canada possible again during the early hours of Saturday, October 24, according to MacRumors.

This pickup service was available for just a few minutes right after pre-ordering started on October 16 before disappearing again.

This time it came back between 5:10 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Pacific Time, together with inventory availability coming back in Australia, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, and China. Available stock was very scarce, with many retail locations not showing any availability.

Customers can check local inventory availability by accessing the iPhone Duo order page and selecting a model, storage, and colour, moving on to checkout, and entering a ZIP code.

Stock became available again immediately after Apple changed the status of its stores to "Currently unavailable," which happened in several locations, including near Los Angeles and Chicago, but not in New York.

Apple previously called demand “nothing short of extraordinary,” with delivery estimates slipping to late January. Long queues formed at stores worldwide on Friday.

Apple hasn’t announced a restock date. Pickup stock returns unpredictably, mostly store-by-store, often between noon and 6:00 p.m. Online delivery estimates now slip to late January 2027.