Who is Anthony Rivers III? The 15-year-old charged in FAMU shooting

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a mass shooting near Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium that injured 12 people following the school’s homecoming football game, Tallahassee police announced Monday, October 26.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Rivers III, who faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a delinquent. The charges were filed after consulting with the State Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. Saturday near Perry and Manatee streets, just behind the stadium, as crowds were leaving the homecoming celebration following Florida A&M’s loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Eleven people were struck by gunfire, and one person suffered an ankle injury while fleeing. Six of the victims were minors, including an 11-year-old, and at least three suffered serious injuries.

No deaths were reported.

According to preliminary findings, a fight broke out before shots were fired, and detectives believe the incident stemmed from a dispute between individuals who knew each other. None of the victims appears to have been intended targets, police said.

Police Chief Lawrence said: “What should have been a weekend of celebration in our community instead became a night of fear and violence for the victims and their families.”

“While this arrest marks a significant step forward, our work is far from over,” he added.

By Sunday morning, five victims had been released from the hospital, while six remained hospitalised, one in critical condition. Authorities said the investigation remains open and additional arrests are possible.

Police credited community tips and video submissions as vital to identifying the suspect.

University President Marva Johnson said the school had reached out to injured members of the FAMU community, while Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey called the shooting “a truly horrific and heartbreaking tragedy.”