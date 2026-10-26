Instagram expands to Apple TV as it pushes into long-form video

Instagram has launched on Apple TV, marking the platform’s latest move beyond smartphones and into living-room viewing as it competes with YouTube and streaming services for attention on the biggest screen in the home.

The app is available to install on Apple TV models running tvOS 26 or later.

Unlike the traditional portrait-mode mobile experience, Instagram for Apple TV uses a landscape format matching standard television aspect ratios. While users can’t browse posts, the app offers a Reels feed featuring creators’ long-form videos, short series, and live streams.

Viewing progress syncs across devices, so users can start a video on an iPhone or iPad and resume on Apple TV from where they left off.

The launch follows a steady expansion into television. Meta began testing “Instagram for TV” on Amazon Fire TV devices in December 2025, added Google TV support in February 2026, and brought the app to Samsung Smart TVs in June.

The Apple TV rollout extends Instagram's reach across most major connected-TV platforms in the U.S.

The TV push coincides with a broader strategy shift toward longer content. Instagram is testing horizontal videos of up to 90 minutes, branded “features,” aimed at podcasters, comedians, and other long-form creators.

Select U.S. creators can now link their reels to full-length videos, enabling viewers to click from a clip into the complete episode.

“People love to watch reels together in their living rooms with their friends,” said Tessa Lyson, Instagram’s vice president of product.

CEO Adam Mosseri, who long opposed long-form video on the platform, said the company is now “leaning in” because short-form and long-form content can be symbiotic, with reels driving discovery and longer videos offering depth.

Instagram also plans to bring episodic “series” content to the U.S. by late 2026 or early 2027, alongside live video integration in Reels.