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OKC's Jalen Williams suffers fractured leg, dislocated ankle, set for surgery

Williams suffered serious leg injury while being fouled on a drive with 1:14 remaining in the final quarter during Sunday's 108-101 win over the Clippers

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Published October 27, 2026

OKCs Jalen Williams suffers fractured leg, dislocated ankle, set for surgery
OKC's Jalen Williams suffers fractured leg, dislocated ankle, set for surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams has a fractured leg and a dislocated ankle, and reports suggest he could be out for the rest of the season.

Williams is set to undergo surgery to treat injuries suffered during Sunday’s win over the L.A. Clippers.

OKC general manager Sam Presti updated on Monday, October 26, about the gruesome injury Williams sustained.

Although Presti didn’t rule out Williams of the 2026-27 regular season, he linked the timeline for the forward return to the roster post-procedure.

The serious nature of the injury has put William’s comeback to the team in limbo.

Announcing the diagnosis, Thunder’s GM Presti said during a news conference on Monday evening, “We'll get them back, we’ll get them healthy, but we got a lot of basketball to play in front of us. We got to put it together, figure out what the next steps are because this is part of the business that we’re in.”

Williams suffered a serious leg injury while being fouled on a drive with 1:14 remaining in the final quarter.

He came down awkwardly on the leg, and it collapsed under him, his left foot bending out to the side at an unnatural angle.

Before the Sunday game, Williams had been averaging 16.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.7 percent from the field attempts and 37.5 percent from the three-point angle.

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