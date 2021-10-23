T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma recalls interesting details about Misbah's dismissal in 2007 final

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
3:00 pm
SAF
13th Match
Oct 23
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
WIN
14th Match
Oct 23
Dubayy
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma recalls interesting details about Misbah's dismissal in 2007 final

Faizan Lakhani

India celebrates after dismissing Misbah in the 2007 T20 World Cup final (L) and Rohit Sharma speaks to ICC. Photo: File
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma shared, for the very first time ever, interesting details of what was going through his mind when India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2007 in the final over of the match. 

Pakistan needed 6 runs to win the first-ever T20 World Cup against India in the final. With only six needed from four balls, Misbah-ul-Haq tried to hit a cheeky scoop but the pace on the ball wasn't enough. 

Sreesanth ended up catching the ball and it was curtains for Misbah, Pakistan and millions of Pakistani fans around the globe. 

However, Rohit Sharma revealed that his teammate Yuvraj Singh was so afraid of what would transpire in the final over, he looked away as soon as Misbah played the scoop. 

"I was standing at the covers [when] that particular ball [was bowled] and Joginder was running and I remember, if I'm not wrong, Yuvi [Yuvraj Singh] was at point, the moment Misbah played that shot," recalled Sharma. 

"I saw Yuvi was turning around because he didn't want to watch it or he was expecting that he's [Sreesanth] going to drop it,” Rohit disclosed.

"I don't know what was going through his [Yuvraj] mind but I mean, it was my first World Cup ever and I had no idea the feeling of winning it and especially against Pakistan," said Rohit Sharma." It was so big."

Rohit Sharma has remained an integral part of the Indian squad in all seven ICC T20 World Cups. 

The 34-year-old right-handed batsman spoke more about the "pressure catch".

“He [Yuvraj] was not watching because he thought he's [Sreesanth] going to drop it. It was the most pressure catch that he (Sreesanth) must have taken in his life,” he said.

When asked if that particular moment was among the biggest moments for Sharma on the field, the Indian cricketer said: "Probably yes".

"I was a 20-year-old at that point. And for me to be in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup was itself a great deal and then to be playing the finals and just going out there, scoring runs and taking catches and taking wickets and seeing all the magic happen on the field was like a dream, it was a great experience to be a part of it,” he recalled.

"I can't just not be happy about it because when you are a 20-year-old, you just want to be out there, performing and playing," he said. 

Sharma said a normal 20-year-old doesn't know the feeling of playing in a World Cup, or even playing against Pakistan. 

"It was neutral venue but you know at the stadium, we could only see India and Pakistan fans, the whole stadium was filled with only India and Pakistan fans,” the Indian cricketer concluded while talking about the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup that India won by 5 runs.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

