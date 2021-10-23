T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma recalls interesting details about Misbah's dismissal in 2007 final

India celebrates after dismissing Misbah in the 2007 T20 World Cup final (L) and Rohit Sharma speaks to ICC. Photo: File

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma shared, for the very first time ever, interesting details of what was going through his mind when India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2007 in the final over of the match.

Pakistan needed 6 runs to win the first-ever T20 World Cup against India in the final. With only six needed from four balls, Misbah-ul-Haq tried to hit a cheeky scoop but the pace on the ball wasn't enough.

Sreesanth ended up catching the ball and it was curtains for Misbah, Pakistan and millions of Pakistani fans around the globe.



However, Rohit Sharma revealed that his teammate Yuvraj Singh was so afraid of what would transpire in the final over, he looked away as soon as Misbah played the scoop.

"I was standing at the covers [when] that particular ball [was bowled] and Joginder was running and I remember, if I'm not wrong, Yuvi [Yuvraj Singh] was at point, the moment Misbah played that shot," recalled Sharma.

"I saw Yuvi was turning around because he didn't want to watch it or he was expecting that he's [Sreesanth] going to drop it,” Rohit disclosed.

"I don't know what was going through his [Yuvraj] mind but I mean, it was my first World Cup ever and I had no idea the feeling of winning it and especially against Pakistan," said Rohit Sharma." It was so big."

Rohit Sharma has remained an integral part of the Indian squad in all seven ICC T20 World Cups.

The 34-year-old right-handed batsman spoke more about the "pressure catch".

“He [Yuvraj] was not watching because he thought he's [Sreesanth] going to drop it. It was the most pressure catch that he (Sreesanth) must have taken in his life,” he said.

When asked if that particular moment was among the biggest moments for Sharma on the field, the Indian cricketer said: "Probably yes".

"I was a 20-year-old at that point. And for me to be in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup was itself a great deal and then to be playing the finals and just going out there, scoring runs and taking catches and taking wickets and seeing all the magic happen on the field was like a dream, it was a great experience to be a part of it,” he recalled.

"I can't just not be happy about it because when you are a 20-year-old, you just want to be out there, performing and playing," he said.

Sharma said a normal 20-year-old doesn't know the feeling of playing in a World Cup, or even playing against Pakistan.

"It was neutral venue but you know at the stadium, we could only see India and Pakistan fans, the whole stadium was filled with only India and Pakistan fans,” the Indian cricketer concluded while talking about the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup that India won by 5 runs.

