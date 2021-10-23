T20 World Cup: Pakistan train ahead of blockbuster clash with India

DUBAI: The Pakistani T20 World Cup squad on Saturday continued to train ahead of its match with arch-rival India.



The 12-member squad against India was announced earlier in the day by skipper Babar Azam.



India and Pakistan will face each other at the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday in the latest instalment of one of cricket's biggest rivalries.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will look to end their losing streak against India at the World Cup.



India has beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

However, Pakistan comes into the Super 12s contest with 10 wins in a row in the UAE, and former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar believes the team has struck the right balance to challenge Virat Kohli's India.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has warned the Indian cricket team, saying that his side will not be focusing on Pakistan's inability to win a single World Cup game against its arch-rivals.

The match is scheduled to begin 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

