T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani bowlers can put Indian batsmen to the test'

Pakistan's former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar.

Indian team is also a “powerhouse”, having a strong grip on all fields of the game, says Mudassar Nazar.

Pitches in Dubai are batting friendly, Nazar says, advising Pakistan team to adopt an aggressive batting strategy.

Senior players should help juniors tackle pressure during match, he adds.

ISLAMABAD: Terming both the Pakistani and Indian squads balanced, former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar has said that the green shirts’ incredible bowling attack could put Indian batsmen to the test during the blockbuster T20 World Cup match today (Sunday).

Talking exclusively to Geo News from Dubai, Nazar said Pakistan has players who can turn the tide of the match. Backing the changes in the Pakistani squad, the former all-rounder said that it strengthened the team.

The Indian team is also a “powerhouse”, he said, adding that the Indian team has a strong grip on all fields of the game. He said the squad had an advantage of recently playing the Indian Premier League, which had improved their confidence.



The pitches in Dubai are batting friendly, Nazar said, advising the Pakistan team to adopt an aggressive batting strategy in the match.

Shoaib Malik’s experience against India and from playing leagues across the world will be beneficial for the green shirts, he added.

He further said that the senior players should help the juniors tackle the pressure during the match.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match time



Pakistan will take on India in what is expected to be a thrilling match as both teams will kick off their T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had warned the Indian cricket team, saying that his side will not be focusing on Pakistan's inability to win a single World Cup game against its arch-rivals.

The match is scheduled to begin 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

For all of

latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/



