T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani bowlers can put Indian batsmen to the test'

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
3:00 pm
BAN
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
pakistan
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Sohail Imran

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani bowlers can put Indian batsmen to the test'

By
Sohail Imran

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Pakistans former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar.
Pakistan's former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar.
  • Indian team is also a “powerhouse”, having a strong grip on all fields of the game, says Mudassar Nazar.
  • Pitches in Dubai are batting friendly, Nazar says, advising Pakistan team to adopt an aggressive batting strategy.
  • Senior players should help juniors tackle pressure during match, he adds.     

ISLAMABAD: Terming both the Pakistani and Indian squads balanced, former all-rounder Mudassar Nazar has said that the green shirts’ incredible bowling attack could put Indian batsmen to the test during the blockbuster T20 World Cup match today (Sunday).

Talking exclusively to Geo News from Dubai, Nazar said Pakistan has players who can turn the tide of the match. Backing the changes in the Pakistani squad, the former all-rounder said that it strengthened the team.

The Indian team is also a “powerhouse”, he said, adding that the Indian team has a strong grip on all fields of the game. He said the squad had an advantage of recently playing the Indian Premier League, which had improved their confidence.

The pitches in Dubai are batting friendly, Nazar said, advising the Pakistan team to adopt an aggressive batting strategy in the match.

Shoaib Malik’s experience against India and from playing leagues across the world will be beneficial for the green shirts, he added.

He further said that the senior players should help the juniors tackle the pressure during the match.     

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan will take on India in what is expected to be a thrilling match as both teams will kick off their T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had warned the Indian cricket team, saying that his side will not be focusing on Pakistan's inability to win a single World Cup game against its arch-rivals.

The match is scheduled to begin 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

For all of

Geo.tv's

latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/


