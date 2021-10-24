Which players' families will watch the Pak-India clash from the stadium?

PCB allows the cricketers’ families to stay with them as per the ICC’s protocols. Photo: file

DUBAI: The families of Pakistani cricketers will watch the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup blockbuster at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The presence of their families at the stadium will act as a morale booster for the players and further encourage them to perform well.

Sources privy to the development said that special arrangements have been made for the players’ families at the stadium.



The players’ families are also part of the bio-secure bubble, hence their movement has also been restricted. However, the family members have been allowed to watch the match.



According to the protocols issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had allowed the families of the players to stay in the bio-secure bubble with them.

Earlier, on October 20, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, had joined him at the national team’s bio-secure bubble.

Apart from Malik, the families of Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali and coach Saqlain Mushtaq are also accompanying them in Dubai.

The "final before the final" of the T20 World Cup -- India vs Pakistan -- will take place hours from now, as Pakistan will look to break their losing streak against India.

Thousands of fans in Karachi will be looking to enjoy the match with their friends and family, and to provide some outdoor venues for them, the Karachi Municipal Corporation has designated some areas.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced the areas on Twitter where the blockbuster clash will be screened, as he wished all the best to the Pakistani team.





