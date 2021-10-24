Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup: Play Haider Ali instead of Hafeez, says Wasim Akram

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
3:00 pm
BAN
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Sunday Oct 24 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup: Play Haider Ali instead of Hafeez, says Wasim Akram

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. Photo: File
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. Photo: File

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram wants to see Haider Ali in the team instead of all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez against the Pakistan vs India clash. 

In a video uploaded on social media, Wasim Akram can be seen backing the Men in Green ahead of their highly anticipated clash against India. 

"Let's see what the playing XI is," he says in the video. "Fakhar's presence in the playing XI is very important. If it were me [the captain] I would play Haider Ali instead of Hafeez," he added. 

The former Pakistan captain said it is important for the national team to "fight" against India. "Winning and losing is part of the game but let's hope they [Pakistan team] fight," he said. 

Wasim Akram said that an India-Pakistan cricket game is always intense. He said the team that absorbs pressure the best on the given day, emerges the victor. 

"It doesn't matter how strong one team is and how weak or inexperienced the other is," he says. "The team more mentally strong than the other wins the match."

However, he said India ia the favourite team heading into the match. 

"But that's not a problem," he said. "We have often seen strong teams get overconfident."

The former left-arm pacer, arguably the greatest to play the game, advised the team to stay away from social media and spend time with their families ahead of the mega event. 

Haider Ali likely to be benched: sources

Aggressive Pakistani batsman Haider Ali will most likely be benched today (Sunday) in the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash, sources told Geo News. 

As Pakistan and India both play their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today, both teams will undoubtedly be under immense pressure.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, sources say, has decided to go with the more experienced Asif Ali instead of Haider Ali, as far as picking the playing XI is concerned.

Haider Ali's name was included in the 12-man squad announced by skipper Babar Azam yesterday.

Pakistan's likely playing XI for today, according to sources, will be:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. 

Which players' families will watch the Pak-India clash from the stadium?

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup: Play Haider Ali instead of Hafeez, says Wasim Akram

T20 World Cup: Ahead of classic Pak-India battle, here's what the players have to say

Clash of the titans: Live coverage of Pakistan vs India match

T20 World Cup: Haider Ali likely to be dropped from playing XI today, say sources

You can watch Pak vs Ind match live on big screens in Karachi at these locations

