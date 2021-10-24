Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup: Play Haider Ali instead of Hafeez, says Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. Photo: File

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram wants to see Haider Ali in the team instead of all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez against the Pakistan vs India clash.

In a video uploaded on social media, Wasim Akram can be seen backing the Men in Green ahead of their highly anticipated clash against India.

"Let's see what the playing XI is," he says in the video. "Fakhar's presence in the playing XI is very important. If it were me [the captain] I would play Haider Ali instead of Hafeez," he added.

The former Pakistan captain said it is important for the national team to "fight" against India. "Winning and losing is part of the game but let's hope they [Pakistan team] fight," he said.

Wasim Akram said that an India-Pakistan cricket game is always intense. He said the team that absorbs pressure the best on the given day, emerges the victor.

"It doesn't matter how strong one team is and how weak or inexperienced the other is," he says. "The team more mentally strong than the other wins the match."

However, he said India ia the favourite team heading into the match.

"But that's not a problem," he said. "We have often seen strong teams get overconfident."

The former left-arm pacer, arguably the greatest to play the game, advised the team to stay away from social media and spend time with their families ahead of the mega event.

Haider Ali likely to be benched: sources

Aggressive Pakistani batsman Haider Ali will most likely be benched today (Sunday) in the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash, sources told Geo News.

As Pakistan and India both play their first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today, both teams will undoubtedly be under immense pressure.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, sources say, has decided to go with the more experienced Asif Ali instead of Haider Ali, as far as picking the playing XI is concerned.

Haider Ali's name was included in the 12-man squad announced by skipper Babar Azam yesterday.

Pakistan's likely playing XI for today, according to sources, will be:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.