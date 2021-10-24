T20 World Cup: 'Mauka Mauka' meme-war continues as fans gear up for India-Pakistan clash

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: 'Mauka Mauka' meme-war continues as fans gear up for India-Pakistan clash

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

T20 World Cup: Mauka Mauka meme-war continues as fans gear up for India-Pakistan clash

With just a couple of hours left for the much-awaited blockbuster match between the subcontinent's feuding neighbours — Pakistan and India — fans, experts, and cricket pundits are all gearing up for the most-anticipated match of the T20 World Cup event so far. 

While the players are busy preparing themselves for the big clash scheduled to be held at 7pm today, Pakistani fans are busy in a meme war with their counterparts across the border.

The iconic ad campaign Mauka Mauka launched in 2015 by an Indian channel has a newer version, which was released yesterday by Star Sports. As expected, the ad once again takes a dig at Pakistan. 

In the latest ad, a girl and a boy are seen at school, studying the concept of ‘zero’. The girl jokingly tells the boy named Mohsin that his father invented the number. It is later revealed that the boy’s father is the same Pakistani fan seen in earlier ads.

"Zero has been invented by India, but those who do use it regularly...," the video was captioned referring to Pakistan’s total wins against India in World Cup matches.

The ad ignited a meme-war on Twitter between netizens, as Pakistanis defended their team by saying that this time around, the Men in Green will defeat India and avenge all earlier losses. 

Fans from India, on the other hand, said confidently that the Men in Blue will continue their winning streak against arch rivals Pakistan. 

Soon after, Mauka Mauka was trending on Twitter in both countries, as thousands began tweeting about it. 

Here are some of the memes:

Biggest match of the tournament:



More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Scotland eye Test status with strong show

T20 World Cup: Scotland eye Test status with strong show
T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi on a roll as India 2 men down in high-voltage clash

T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi on a roll as India 2 men down in high-voltage clash
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Nabi wants to bring smiles to his country

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Nabi wants to bring smiles to his country
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets
T20 World Cup: Pakistan always has a 'great bowling attack', Kohli says ahead of clash

T20 World Cup: Pakistan always has a 'great bowling attack', Kohli says ahead of clash
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup: Play Haider Ali instead of Hafeez, says Wasim Akram

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup: Play Haider Ali instead of Hafeez, says Wasim Akram

Latest

view all