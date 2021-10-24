T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan completes 100 T20 catches

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a superb catch off a Hassan Ali delivery to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the sixth over of the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday.



Leaping to his right, Rizwan caught the ball, putting India under further pressure and achieving yet another milestone for Pakistan.

Yadav scored a 11-runs at the loss of eight balls and was replaced by Rishabh Pant in the field.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi had been on a roll, claimed two early wicket for Pakistan against arch-rival India in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Pakistani pacer had sent opener Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion after he managed to score only one run. He was replaced by skipper Virat Kohli.

Afridi had claimed another wicket of K Rahul as he departed for just three runs. Suryakumar Yadav replaced Rahul in the ground.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The two sides last clashed three years ago in the 2019 50-over World Cup.

The buzz around the game underlines the enduring appeal of the match-up between the subcontinent's feuding neighbours.

While Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Indian counterpart Virat Kohli have called it just another game, but that is clearly not the case.

Virat Kohli-led India has beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade.