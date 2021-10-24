WATCH: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's resounding win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) congratulates captain Babar Azam (centre) and Mohammad Rizwan (left). — Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli showed sportsmanship after his team lost their first-ever T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, as he hugged wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the match.

Skipper Babar Azam and Rizwan saw Pakistan through to victory against India, ending the Men In Green's losing streak against Men In Blue in World Cups.

Babar (68) and wicket-keeper Rizwan (78) were able to complete the best partnership against India, posting the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against the Men In Blue in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.

The Pakistani bowlers were on top of India, as they took quick wickets and sent Men In Blue's batsmen packing. Shaheen Shah Afridi also, for the first time, dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli — who Pakistan never dismissed in a T20 World Cup.

Kohli congratulated skipper Babar on his victory, but moved forward and hugged Rizwan.

Fans loved the Indian skipper's gesture and showered praise on him.

Here's how they reacted:



