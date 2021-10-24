T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan, other politicians congratulate team green on historic win

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Sunday Oct 24 2021
T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan, other politicians congratulate team green on historic win

Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoying Pakistan-India cricket match with Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin. — Twitter
DUBAI: Congratulations are in order as Babar Azam-led Pakistani team defeated India in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

This is the first time India was defeated in a T20 format by 10 wickets.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other politicians congratulated the team, expressing happiness at the remarkable victory.

"Congratulations to the Pakistani team, especially Babar Azam, who led the team with full courage and Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, who performed brilliantly," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of him watching the nail-biting match he added: "The nation is proud of you all."

Chief of Army Staff General Jawed Qamar Bajwa also extended his wishes for the team. Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces wrote on Twitter: "COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T20 World Cup Match.“

"Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also congratulated the team.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar was over the moon and was all praises for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Taking a jibe at the Indian team, Umar asked skipper Babar Azam to offer tea to the Indian team, referring to the 2019 incident involving Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to his Twitter to congratulate Pakistan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wrote: "Pakistan Zindabad."

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the team and said: "Well done, Team Green."

Akin to other politicians, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also congratulated the national team on winning the match against India.

"Well done Shaheeno, today was Pakistan's day," he said.

