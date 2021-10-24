T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan, other politicians congratulate team green on historic win

Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoying Pakistan-India cricket match with Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin. — Twitter

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order as Babar Azam-led Pakistani team defeated India in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.



This is the first time India was defeated in a T20 format by 10 wickets.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and other politicians congratulated the team, expressing happiness at the remarkable victory.

"Congratulations to the Pakistani team, especially Babar Azam, who led the team with full courage and Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, who performed brilliantly," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of him watching the nail-biting match he added: "The nation is proud of you all."

Chief of Army Staff General Jawed Qamar Bajwa also extended his wishes for the team. Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces wrote on Twitter: "COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T20 World Cup Match.“

"Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also congratulated the team.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar was over the moon and was all praises for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Taking a jibe at the Indian team, Umar asked skipper Babar Azam to offer tea to the Indian team, referring to the 2019 incident involving Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to his Twitter to congratulate Pakistan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wrote: "Pakistan Zindabad."

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the team and said: "Well done, Team Green."

Akin to other politicians, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also congratulated the national team on winning the match against India.

"Well done Shaheeno, today was Pakistan's day," he said.