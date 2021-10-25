'Magnificent one': Ramiz Raja showers praise on Babar's team after victory against India

Pakistan´s team captain Babar Azam (C) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan (L) react following their victory as India´s captain Virat Kohli looks on during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja showered praise on the national squad after Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Sunday to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup.

"Alhamdolillah…It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember, the journey has just begun," the PCB chairman said in a tweet, shortly after the victory.

"Such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you, boys, for providing us this moment to cherish," he added.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory — their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament — with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

In the immediate aftermath of the victory, celebratory gunfire erupted in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Karachi.