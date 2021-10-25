WATCH: Babar Azam's father can't control his tears after Pakistan beats India

Skipper Babar Azam led his team from the front in their resounding win against India during the T20 World Cup, with fans being overjoyed as the Men In Green rewrote the history books.



Babar's father could be seen in tears following his son's impressive innings against the arch-rivals, India.

The captain and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Sunday to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory — their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament — with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

Babar and Riwan went on the attack from the start with boundaries inside the powerplay - the first six overs when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle — to set the tone for their chase.

The dew did not help the Indian bowlers who regularly wiped the moisture off the ball with their towels while the openers kept the score ticking and got the occasional fours and sixes.

The batting pair kept up the charge as Babar reached his fifty with a six off spinner Varun Chakravarthy to get the Pakistan supporters dancing with joy.

Rizwan raised his fifty with a boundary off pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and then raced past his captain, hitting six fours and three sixes in his 55-ball knock.

Babar hit the winning runs to turn a new page in Pakistan-India rivalry.