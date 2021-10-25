Babar Azam doesn't want team to be overexcited after historic win against India

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam speaks to his teammates after their historic win against India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam lauded his side on Sunday after a historic win against India in the ICC T20 World Cup match but requested them not to be overexcited and complacent in the tournament.

Pakistan chased down 152 with 13 balls to spare without losing any wicket to register their first-ever win against the arch-rivals in ICC World Cup events.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan scored half-centuries after Shaheen Shah Afridi wrecked the Indian batting order with his fiery bowling spell.

Babar addressed the team in the dressing room after the epic win and credited everyone for the victory.

“This is not any individual’s performance; we have won this as a team,” Babar said while lauding his teammates.

“We must keep our team spirit intact, we need to move as a team in the tournament, and this is just the start,” the Pakistani captain said.

Babar added that it is was alright to celebrate the win and enjoy the moment but told the team not to get over-excited and stay focused on the collective goal.

“Enjoy the win but don’t get over-excited, we have a long tournament, and we need to remain focused on our goal — to win the world cup,” Babar said.

“We can’t be relaxed and complacent at any time, and everyone needs to give 100%. We will enjoy today, and that’s it. I request you again that don’t fall prey to overexcitement, as the next game is as important, and we must not be relaxed for that game,” the Pakistani captain.

Pakistan will play their next match of the tournament on Tuesday against New Zealand.