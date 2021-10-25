Babar Azam doesn't want team to be overexcited after historic win against India

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
7:00 pm
SCO
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
Faizan Lakhani

Babar Azam doesn't want team to be overexcited after historic win against India

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam speaks to his teammates after their historic win against India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — Twitter
KARACHI: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam lauded his side on Sunday after a historic win against India in the ICC T20 World Cup match but requested them not to be overexcited and complacent in the tournament.

Pakistan chased down 152 with 13 balls to spare without losing any wicket to register their first-ever win against the arch-rivals in ICC World Cup events.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan scored half-centuries after Shaheen Shah Afridi wrecked the Indian batting order with his fiery bowling spell.

Babar addressed the team in the dressing room after the epic win and credited everyone for the victory.

“This is not any individual’s performance; we have won this as a team,” Babar said while lauding his teammates.

“We must keep our team spirit intact, we need to move as a team in the tournament, and this is just the start,” the Pakistani captain said.

Babar added that it is was alright to celebrate the win and enjoy the moment but told the team not to get over-excited and stay focused on the collective goal.

“Enjoy the win but don’t get over-excited, we have a long tournament, and we need to remain focused on our goal — to win the world cup,” Babar said.

“We can’t be relaxed and complacent at any time, and everyone needs to give 100%. We will enjoy today, and that’s it. I request you again that don’t fall prey to overexcitement, as the next game is as important, and we must not be relaxed for that game,” the Pakistani captain.

Pakistan will play their next match of the tournament on Tuesday against New Zealand.

