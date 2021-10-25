Pakistan vs India: Watch Kohli slam reporter for asking 'brave' question

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
7:00 pm
SCO
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Sports Desk

Pakistan vs India: Watch Kohli slam reporter for asking 'brave' question

By
Sports Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Virat Kohli holds his head in disbelief over reporters question. Photo: ICC Twitter video screengrab
Indian skipper Virat Kohli was stunned Sunday night when a reporter asked him an "unbelievable" question during the post-match conference. 

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets as the two teams locked horns in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. 

As Kohli sat for the post-match conference, he was quite stunned at one reporter who wondered whether including Rohit Sharma in the playing XI was a mistake. 

The reporter asked Kohli whether the Indian skipper should have dropped Sharma and instead, played left-handed opener Ishan Kishan. 

A baffled Kohli labelled it a "very brave question". 

"That's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?" he said. 

"Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 international? Will you drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game we played? Unbelievable (laughs)," he added. 

Kohli took a dig at the reporter before taking the next question. 

"Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," he added. 

Even ICC tweeted the video from its official account, amused by the reporter's bizarre question. 

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi bamboozled the Indian top order Sunday, taking the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. 

Shaheen Afridi trapped Sharma LBW in the very first over, and dismissed Rahul on the first delivery of his second over. 

India never recovered from the early setbacks, handing Pakistan a mediocre total of 152 runs to win the blockbuster clash. 

In response, Babar Azam and Rizwan made no mistakes, clinching the game comprehensively against the Indian squad. 

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

Pakistan vs India: Watch Kohli slam reporter for asking 'brave' question

