Pakistan vs India: Watch how Rizwan visualised and executed his brilliant inning

Mohammad Rizwan hits the ball for a six (L) and Rizwan practising the same shot before the India match. Photo: ICC Twitter video screengrab

It takes a great deal and effort to play a "masterpiece" inning and opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan is nothing short of a visionary cricketer.

In a video uploaded on social media, the International Cricket Council (ICC) delves into a video clip of Rizwan before the match, executing some practice shots. Side-by-side, the ICC showed video clips of the wicketkeeper-batsman executing the same shots against India he was visualising while practising.

In the 152-run victory chase on Sunday, the pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam made a mockery of India bowling by punishing them to all parts of the park and making the spectators also run for cover as they overhauled the target without getting separated and with 13 balls to spare.



Mohammad Rizwan was at his brilliant best, slapping six fours and three sixes in a 55-ball 79, while Babar Azam was elegant and classical while scoring 68 off 52 balls with six fours and two sixes.

In the video shared by the ICC, Rizwan can be seen flicking Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a couple of runs to the leg side in the very early stages of the game, and later on, lofted him for a six on the leg side with considerable ease.

Turns out, the right-handed batsman had practised both shots before the game, the clip shows.

At another point in the video, we come to know that the wicket-keeper batsman had also practised hitting a sweep shot, in which he went down on one knee and slogged an Indian spinner away for a six on the leg side.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts marvelled at Rizwan's brilliance.

Bilal said this was the "best video" he had seen so far.

Sajid Ali heaped praise on Rizwan as well.

Umair Islam likened Rizwan's visualisation and execution to "poetry".

For Hassan Malik, Rizwan's execution was "mind boggling".

