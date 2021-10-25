Pakistan vs India: Watch how Rizwan visualised and executed his brilliant inning

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
7:00 pm
SCO
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs India: Watch how Rizwan visualised and executed his brilliant inning

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan hits the ball for a six (L) and Rizwan practising the same shot before the India match. Photo: ICC Twitter video screengrab
It takes a great deal and effort to play a "masterpiece" inning and opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan is nothing short of a visionary cricketer. 

In a video uploaded on social media, the International Cricket Council  (ICC) delves into a video clip of Rizwan before the match, executing some practice shots. Side-by-side, the ICC showed video clips of the wicketkeeper-batsman executing the same shots against India he was visualising while practising.

In the 152-run victory chase on Sunday, the pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam made a mockery of India bowling by punishing them to all parts of the park and making the spectators also run for cover as they overhauled the target without getting separated and with 13 balls to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan was at his brilliant best, slapping six fours and three sixes in a 55-ball 79, while Babar Azam was elegant and classical while scoring 68 off 52 balls with six fours and two sixes. 

In the video shared by the ICC, Rizwan can be seen flicking Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a couple of runs to the leg side in the very early stages of the game, and later on, lofted him for a six on the leg side with considerable ease. 

Turns out, the right-handed batsman had practised both shots before the game, the clip shows. 

At another point in the video, we come to know that the wicket-keeper batsman had also practised hitting a sweep shot, in which he went down on one knee and slogged an Indian spinner away for a six on the leg side. 

Fans and cricket enthusiasts marvelled at Rizwan's brilliance. 

 Bilal said this was the "best video" he had seen so far. 

Sajid Ali heaped praise on Rizwan as well. 

Umair Islam likened Rizwan's visualisation and execution to "poetry". 

For Hassan Malik, Rizwan's execution was "mind boggling". 

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

