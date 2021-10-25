T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi lauds Afghanistan after crushing win over Scotland

Afghanistan´s captain Mohammad Nabi plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 25, 2021 (left) and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — AFP/Twitter

"What a performance Afghanistan!" former skipper Afridi says.

Afghanistan trounced Scotland for 130 runs.

Afghanistan register biggest victory margin in T20I format.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi heaped praise on Afghanistan after they trounced Scotland for 130 runs in their opening Super 12s match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 191 for victory, Scotland were bowled out for 60 in 10.2 overs with five batters dismissed for ducks in Sharjah.

Mujeeb returned his best T20 figures of 5-20 and fellow spinner Rashid Khan claimed four wickets to hand Afghanistan their biggest victory margin in the game's shortest format.

"What a performance Afghanistan! This team has some serious match winners, quality batters, and world-class spinners," the former Pakistan captain said in a tweet.

"Top work Mujeeb, this team can surely cause a lot of trouble for major teams especially in UAE conditions," Afridi added.

Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to their best total of 190-4 in the tournament after they elected to bat first.

Mujeeb remained the hero with his three wickets in one over, including two in successive deliveries, to decimate Scotland's top and middle order.

— Additional input from AFP