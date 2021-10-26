OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan team has a winning combination at the moment'

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

  • Former cricketers endorse management’s decision to keep squad unchanged for Pakistan vs New Zealand clash.
  • "Pakistan is the only team that can become the World Champion,” Shoaib Akhtar says.
  • Sikander Bakht says in case of replacement, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali are strongest candidates.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad is scheduled to face New Zealand after their unilateral last-minute pullout from what would have been a drought-breaking tour of Pakistan.

With the unfortunate incident still fresh on the minds of cricket lovers, it is an additional pressure on the team as Pakistanis have high hopes from the team after their exceptional performance against India.

During Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath, the host of the show asked former cricketers and cricket pundits about their take on the team which will step on the field at 7pm today.

It is pertinent to mention that the same team which defeated India will step on ground today.

Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq said: “No, I don’t think there is a need to change something, the team at the moment is a winning combination.”

He added the strategies that Pakistan practised during the last match against India worked well for the team and the skipper has used the same combination during the practice matches which is an additional benefit as the batting order has also been tested.

Endorsing his views, Shoaib Akhtar said: “Pakistan has the right number of spinners, fast bowlers, batsmen and all-rounders, while the middle order is also complete.”

Akhtar — also known as the Rawalpindi Express — added that keeping in view the balance in the team, [Pakistan] is the “only team that can become the World Champion.”

Meanwhile, cricket analyst Sikandar Bakht maintained: “Absolutely this team should stay. We should go with the basics.”

“There are four more matches. God forbid, if someone gets injured or if someone isn’t fitting well, then we can change,” he said, adding that there are two strong candidates for change, namely left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali.

Bakht further added that the team at the moment is perfect and “we should go with it because there is a rhythm.

