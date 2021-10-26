T20 World Cup: ‘Pakistan team has a winning combination at the moment’

— Twitter/TherRealPCB

Former cricketers endorse management’s decision to keep squad unchanged for Pakistan vs New Zealand clash.

"Pakistan is the only team that can become the World Champion,” Shoaib Akhtar says.

Sikander Bakht says in case of replacement, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali are strongest candidates.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad is scheduled to face New Zealand after their unilateral last-minute pullout from what would have been a drought-breaking tour of Pakistan.

With the unfortunate incident still fresh on the minds of cricket lovers, it is an additional pressure on the team as Pakistanis have high hopes from the team after their exceptional performance against India.

During Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath, the host of the show asked former cricketers and cricket pundits about their take on the team which will step on the field at 7pm today.

It is pertinent to mention that the same team which defeated India will step on ground today.

Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq said: “No, I don’t think there is a need to change something, the team at the moment is a winning combination.”

He added the strategies that Pakistan practised during the last match against India worked well for the team and the skipper has used the same combination during the practice matches which is an additional benefit as the batting order has also been tested.

Endorsing his views, Shoaib Akhtar said: “Pakistan has the right number of spinners, fast bowlers, batsmen and all-rounders, while the middle order is also complete.”



Akhtar — also known as the Rawalpindi Express — added that keeping in view the balance in the team, [Pakistan] is the “only team that can become the World Champion.”

Meanwhile, cricket analyst Sikandar Bakht maintained: “Absolutely this team should stay. We should go with the basics.”

“There are four more matches. God forbid, if someone gets injured or if someone isn’t fitting well, then we can change,” he said, adding that there are two strong candidates for change, namely left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali.

Bakht further added that the team at the moment is perfect and “we should go with it because there is a rhythm.